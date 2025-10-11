Effective media response to anti-vaccination propaganda sought

KOHAT: A media orientation seminar organised by the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on anti-polio campaign at Kohat press club on Friday, to strengthen collaboration between the health department and the media to ensure effective public communication.

A large number of journalists, health officials and members of the civil society were present on the occasion. The EOC representative, Mian Shahab, was the chief guest, while the Expanded Programme on Immuniaation (EPI) coordinator Kohat, Dr Mohabat Bangash, joined as the guest of honor.

Addressing the seminar, Mian Shahab said that “no campaign can succeed without the cooperation of the media and all stakeholders.”

He stressed the need for a science-based response to negative propaganda surrounding polio vaccination and said the media’s role in building public trust is vital.

He informed the participants that during the upcoming campaign, 213,000 children in Kohat would be administered anti-polio drops. “Public health initiatives can only succeed through collective effort,” he said, urging the media to highlight the dedication of frontline health workers who continue their work under challenging conditions.

According to the EOC report, environmental samples from the entire Kohat division tested negative in 2025 and no polio case has been reported, marking a promising milestone toward eradication.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mohabat Bangash emphasised the importance of community, parental and media cooperation in achieving a polio-free future.

Earlier, media coordinator Zahid Afridi briefed the participants on the seminar’s objectives and called for continued media collaboration in safeguarding children from the poliovirus.

Kohat Press Club president Noor Muhammad Bangash and general secretary Faisal Nadeem assured full media support in this regard.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025