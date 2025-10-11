E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Effective media response to anti-vaccination propaganda sought

A Correspondent Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

KOHAT: A media orientation seminar organised by the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on anti-polio campaign at Kohat press club on Friday, to strengthen collaboration between the health department and the media to ensure effective public communication.

A large number of journalists, health officials and members of the civil society were present on the occasion. The EOC representative, Mian Shahab, was the chief guest, while the Expanded Programme on Immuniaation (EPI) coordinator Kohat, Dr Mohabat Bangash, joined as the guest of honor.

Addressing the seminar, Mian Shahab said that “no campaign can succeed without the cooperation of the media and all stakeholders.”

He stressed the need for a science-based response to negative propaganda surrounding polio vaccination and said the media’s role in building public trust is vital.

He informed the participants that during the upcoming campaign, 213,000 children in Kohat would be administered anti-polio drops. “Public health initiatives can only succeed through collective effort,” he said, urging the media to highlight the dedication of frontline health workers who continue their work under challenging conditions.

According to the EOC report, environmental samples from the entire Kohat division tested negative in 2025 and no polio case has been reported, marking a promising milestone toward eradication.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mohabat Bangash emphasised the importance of community, parental and media cooperation in achieving a polio-free future.

Earlier, media coordinator Zahid Afridi briefed the participants on the seminar’s objectives and called for continued media collaboration in safeguarding children from the poliovirus.

Kohat Press Club president Noor Muhammad Bangash and general secretary Faisal Nadeem assured full media support in this regard.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

AS unconfirmed reports continue to circulate regarding the elimination of banned TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud in ...
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...