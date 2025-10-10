Gaza hostages must be handed over ‘safely and with dignity’: ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said release operations must be carried out “safely and with dignity”.

“The ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas must mark a turning point in two years of unimaginable horror. It offers a vital chance to save lives and ease suffering,” ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement.

“ICRC teams in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank will support its implementation by helping to return hostages and detainees to their families,” the post added.