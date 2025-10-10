Circulating lists of Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel inaccurate: Prisoners’ group

No agreement has yet been reached on the lists of Palestinian prisoners who will be released by Israel, Al Jazeera reports citing the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office (ASRA).

The office alleged that the circulating lists of prisoners to be released as part of the exchange deal are inaccurate, “promoted by the [Israeli] occupation with the aim of pressuring and disrupting the negotiations”.

“If an agreement is reached, the official lists will be announced and published on the Prisoners’ Media Office platforms,” it added.