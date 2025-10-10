Mayor launches Rs281m development projects for city

KARACHI: Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday announced the launch of major road rehabilitation and paver block installation projects worth over Rs281 million in District Central, under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)’s ongoing citywide service drive.

Addressing the foundation-laying ceremony, the mayor said that internal roads in UC-7 and UC-8 are currently under construction, while carpeting and paver block work is progressing rapidly in New Karachi Phase-II, particularly in UC-3, UC-9B, and sectors 11-E and 11-D.

“These development schemes will improve commuting convenience and ensure better traffic flow for thousands of daily road users. It’s part of our broader vision for Karachi’s complete infrastructure overhaul,” he said.

According to project details, 50,000 cubic feet of sub-base course have already been completed, while 350,000 cubic feet of aggregate base course will be laid. Furthermore, 330,000 square feet of carpet work and over 350,000 square feet of paver blocks will be installed as part of the rehabilitation plan.

In the Kala School area of New Karachi, an additional 250,000 square feet of paver blocks are being laid to enhance travel facilities for residents.

Mayor Wahab also shared that road improvements are underway in Hyderi near Madni Mall on Hashim Raza Road, while new roads and stormwater drains are being constructed in North Nazimabad — an area previously neglected despite collection of over Rs2.5 billion on account of road-cutting fees.

In addition to Central district projects, the mayor also highlighted broader initiatives across the city, including work on Manghopir Road, discussions with the federal government for flyovers at Power House and 4K Chowrangi, and enhancement of the e-ticketing system, which will now be extended to heavy vehicles.

He announced that Pakistan Peoples Party-led city administration will spend Rs28bn this year on Karachi’s infrastructure, with development work now visible across multiple neighbourhoods.

Addressing the ceremony, Barrister Wahab criticised political opponents for making empty promises and said the PPP, under the guidance of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s vision, is delivering real and practical improvements.

“Our mission is to serve every area of Karachi without discrimination. We are committed to building a cleaner, better and more modern city,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025