TLP-police clashes: Security concerns force Orange Line train closure for two days

LAHORE: Operation of the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train was temporarily suspended by the Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) on Thursday till Friday (today) following the deteriorating law and order situation along the route due to violence broke out on Multan road after the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) announced holding a massive anti-Israel protest rally reportedly outside the US embassy in the federal capital on Friday.

The train operation on the 27km route (Ali Town, Raiwind Road to Dera Gujjran (ring road interchange) was suspended by the authorities concerned after the police formally requested the Lahore city district administration to do so by conveying the PMA in this regard on Thursday.

“We halted the train operation at about 1pm on Thursday after the Lahore admin requested us to do so. The temporary closure of the train will remain effective till Oct 10 (today),” a senior PMA official told Dawn when contacted.

“Let’s see what the situation related to law and order emerges on Friday, as we will decide resumption of the operation for Oct 11, Saturday (tomorrow) keeping in view this,” he added.

According to a letter written to the Lahore administration on Thursday, the Lahore Police SP (security) sought temporary suspension of the train operation for Oct 9 and 10 following recent developments and heightened security concerns in various parts of the city, demanding proactive measures to ensure the safety of commuters and staff.

“The large gatherings and potential unrest near or along the route of the train pose a serious risk to public safety and infrastructure of the orange line service. In the light of these concerns, I strongly urge the authorities to temporarily halt the train operations on Oct 9 and 10,” reads the letter, adding that the decision would align with public safety protocols and help avoid any eventuality.

On Wednesday night, violence broke out in Lahore after police raided the TLP headquarters in a bid to arrest Saad Rizvi. At least three police constables were reportedly injured in clashes with enraged TLP supporters, who attacked law enforcers with stones and iron rods.

Police responded with tear-gas shelling, turning Multan Road into a battleground. Later, the police placed containers on the road to close it for traffic. Later in the wee hours of Thursday, the TLP claimed arrest of its number of workers.

It may be recalled that the TLP central head office is situated on Multan Road (near Yateem Khana stop) and the orange line route’s major portion covers the entire Multan road from Thokar Niaz Beg to Chauburji after which the train enters the underground operation crossing GPO, Mall road intersection to proceed further to Dera Gujjaran.

A couple of years ago, the orange line stations near the TLP headquarters were attacked during protest demonstrations, damaging modern infrastructure worth millions of rupees.

Meanwhile, in a late night development, the authorities closed the Babu Sabu interchange on the Motorway.

The entry and exit from Thoker Niaz Beg was however very mush on.

