TLP did not seek permission for Islamabad protest: Talal Chaudhry

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said on Thursday that the government always allowed peaceful marchers and demonstration, however, the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) did not seek permission for a protest in Islamabad.

Violence broke out in Punjab late yesterday night, after police launched a crackdown on the headquarters of TLP in a bid to arrest its chief, Saad Rizvi. At least three police constables were reportedly injured in clashes with enraged TLP supporters, who attacked law enforcers with stones and iron rods. Police responded with tear-gas shelling, turning Multan Road into a battleground.

The group had annou­nced plans for a massive anti-Israel demonstration outside the US emb­as­sy in the federal capital on Friday.

Addressing a press conference today in Islamabad, Chaudhry said the speeches by the leaders of the religious party were inflammatory and abusive in nature. “When did the TLP seek permission, when did it give assurances of following SOPs (standard operating procedures),” he aded.

“The people of Palestine do not want sloganeering; they want peace. They want their homeland. Such so-called protests, speeches are not needed.”

Referring to the recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza, Talal said Hamas has accepted the agreement, then “why do those who want to protest not accept peace?”

Hamas and Israel [signed][3] an agreement on Thursday to cease fire and free Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, in the first phase of United States President Donald Trump’s initiative to end the conflict in Gaza.

He added that today, the Jamaat-i-Islami held a student rally near Faisal Mosque in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza; permission for which was granted.

The state minister further said chemicals, gas masks and other supplies were seized from TLP workers which they intended to use during the protest in the federal capital.

Security measures tightened in Rawalpindi following raid on TLP Lahore headquarters

Meanwhile, security in Rawalpindi was heightened as tensions rose in Lahore and the TLP prepared for a large anti-Israel protest in Islamabad.

Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani chaired an important meeting regarding the law and order situation, a statement from the police said.

“No person is allowed to take the law into their hands under any circumstances,” the CPO added, according to the statement. “Blocking any road, traffic or any activity affecting the normal life of citizens will not be allowed.”

The meeting was attended by the senior superintendent of police (SSP) operations, SSP investigation, divisional superintendents, SPs, and sub-divisional police officers.

The CPO reviewed the law and order situation and issued instructions to the officers, the statement said, adding that “violent activity under the guise of protests will not be tolerated.”

“Those who create disturbance in peace and order or violate the law will be dealt with strictly. Rawalpindi Police is determined and ready to deal with any situation. Attack on the lives and property of citizens, property or law enforcement agencies will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

In view of the situation in the city, hostels and hotels on Murree Road and the surrounding areas have been told to evacuate non-essential people, with only foreigners and patients able to stay.

However, the CPO told Dawn.com that “foreigners, patients, families, and students appearing in exams have been exempted.”

Two TLP workers arrested on Tuesday were produced before a Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court, which remanded them in police custody for 10 days for further investigation.

According to a police spokesman, the two suspects were transporting “dangerous items for a violent protest and rally of a religious political party” when they were arrested by Chaklala police.