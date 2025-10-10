Police conduct search and strike operation in Swat

SWAT: The district police conducted a search and strike operation against anti-social elements in the remote mountainous area of Mandor, Circle Matta, and its adjoining localities under the supervision of DPO Muhammad Omer Khan.

According to police officials, the operation was carried out on the instructions of IG Zulfiqar Hameed, and RPO Malakand, Sher Akbar. The objective was to strengthen law and order across the district and to curb criminal activities.

The operation was jointly conducted by SP CTD Peer Zar Badshah, SP Upper Swat Shaukat Ali, DSP Syed Ahmed, DSP Naseer Bacha, and the station house officers (SHOs) of the police stations concerned, along with personnel from the elite force and the operations wing.

The DPO Swat himself participated in the operation, remaining on the front line alongside his team. During the drive, police thoroughly searched suspicious locations, possible hideouts, and shelters in the mountainous terrain.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said, “The purpose of the search and strike operation is to maintain peace and order in the area and to keep a strict watch on criminal and anti-social elements. Such operations will continue across the district to further strengthen and sustain public security.”

