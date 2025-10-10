E-Paper | October 10, 2025

Police conduct search and strike operation in Swat

A Correspondent Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 06:41am

SWAT: The district police conducted a search and strike operation against anti-social elements in the remote mountainous area of Mandor, Circle Matta, and its adjoining localities under the supervision of DPO Muhammad Omer Khan.

According to police officials, the operation was carried out on the instructions of IG Zulfiqar Hameed, and RPO Malakand, Sher Akbar. The objective was to strengthen law and order across the district and to curb criminal activities.

The operation was jointly conducted by SP CTD Peer Zar Badshah, SP Upper Swat Shaukat Ali, DSP Syed Ahmed, DSP Naseer Bacha, and the station house officers (SHOs) of the police stations concerned, along with personnel from the elite force and the operations wing.

The DPO Swat himself participated in the operation, remaining on the front line alongside his team. During the drive, police thoroughly searched suspicious locations, possible hideouts, and shelters in the mountainous terrain.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said, “The purpose of the search and strike operation is to maintain peace and order in the area and to keep a strict watch on criminal and anti-social elements. Such operations will continue across the district to further strengthen and sustain public security.”

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...
Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...