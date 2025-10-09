US facing flight delays as shutdown snarls airports

WASHINGTON: Concerns over flight delays and missed cheques due to the US government shutdown escalated on Wed­nesday, as senators rej­ected yet another bid to end the standoff.

Democrats voted for a sixth time to block a Republican stopgap funding measure to reopen government departments, keeping much of the federal workforce home or working without pay.

With the shutdown in its eighth day, lines at airports were expected to grow amid increased absenteeism among security and safety staff at some of the country’s busiest hubs.

Air traffic controllers — seen as “essential” public servants — are kept at work during government shutdowns, but higher numbers calling in sick rather than toiling without pay leads to shortages.

Staffing problems have already been reported in almost a dozen airports from Chicago and Boston to Burbank and Houston, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), with further chaos expected at Newark, a major hub for the New York City area.

Transportation Sec­re­tary Sean Duffy told repo­rters at Newark Airport on Monday there had already been a “slight” increase nationwide in air traffic controllers calling in sick.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025