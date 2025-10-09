CM Murad wants electricity generation in Sindh expedited

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday directed the provincial energy department to accelerate power generation projects and to promote renewable energy initiatives alongside Thar coal-based electricity production.

Chairing a meeting at the CM House to review progress on major energy initiatives, the chief minister underscored the pivotal role of Thar coal in ensuring Pakistan’s energy security through low-cost, indigenous resources. He also called for a reliable electricity supply to both rural and industrial areas.

Highlighting the economic benefits of local coal-based generation, Mr Murad said electricity produced from Thar coal costs just Rs4.8/kWh, compared to Rs15 per unit from imported coal, resulting in a foreign exchange saving of $681 million.

“The use of local coal is not only cost-effective but also strengthens our energy independence,” he noted.

The meeting was attended by Energy Secretary Mushtaq Soomro, Managing Director Thar Coal Energy Tariq Shah, CEO Sindh Transmission & Dispatch Company (STDC) Saleem Shaikh, Director General Power Nand Lal and other senior officials.

Officials briefed the chief minister on the Thar Coal Block-I project, which has so far attracted $3 billion in investment and provided employment to 3,000 local residents. A total of 15.97m tonnes of coal have been extracted, generating 21,500 GWh of electricity sufficient to power approximately four million households.

As part of environmental measures, the chief minister noted that 375,000 trees had been planted in the Thar region to promote ecological sustainability.

The chief minister also reviewed progress on the Village Electrification Programme, under which 8,813 villages have so far been electrified, with work ongoing in 360 more.

He appreciated the role of distribution companies, stating that Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) had given power supply to 5,347 villages and was working on 120 more, while Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) had covered 3,233 villages with 229 ongoing schemes. K-Electric, he said, had energised 270 villages, with 11 currently under development.

It was further noted that Phase IX of the Village Electrification Programme has commenced in Hesco and Sepco jurisdictions, while Phase VIII is underway in areas served by K-Electric. Two Annual Development Programme (ADP) schemes, with a combined budget of Rs1,500 million, have been approved, out of which Rs521.038 million has already been released.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025