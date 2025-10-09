E-Paper | October 09, 2025

‘Wapda union to shut down power supply’

Dawn Report Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:17am

HYDERABAD: In a nationwide protest against the proposed privatisation of power distribution companies, the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union staged rallies and held demonstrations on Wednesday in parts of Sindh.

Addressing a rally in Hyderabad, union president Abdul Latif Nizamani said the workers of Wapda and its distribution companies would not allow what he termed the sale of those national enterprises at the behest of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). If their (workers) demands were not met, they would shut down electric supply, he threatened.

Speaking at the rally of Wapda workers staged from Labour Hall to the local press club, he condemned the plan for the privatisation of Sepco, Hesco and other distribution companies. In Larkana, the workers union took out a protest rally from the Operation Circle Office under the leadership of the Zonal Chairman Abdullah Soomro.

In Nawabshah, a rally was staged from the old power house in Manuabad to the local press club.

The union members also held a protest demonstration in Kandiaro, Naus­hahro Feroze district.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

