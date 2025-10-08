Sindh inspector general vows to protect traders amid rising incidents of extortion in province

In the wake of concerns expressed by the business community over increasing extortionism, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday vowed to provide full protection to economic and commercial activities in collaboration with traders across the province.

“Elements hindering economic activity would be eliminated with the cooperation of the businessmen,” the provincial police chief was quoted as saying in a police statement while reviewing a crime data report on Karachi, which was submitted by Additional IG Operations.

As per the police statement, 118 incidents of extortion were reported in Karachi so far this year, of which only 44 were genuine extortion cases, while the remaining 74 pertained to personal disputes and business quarrels.

The statement added that of the 44 cases, 39 were “solved” — a success ratio of 87 per cent.

Police spokesperson Syed Saad Ali was quoted as saying that a total of 78 suspects involved in these cases were identified, of which 43 were arrested and five others were gunned down in “encounters”.

The statement added that the Sindh IG met with the trading community around 10 days ago and since then, four extortionists were gunned down in police “encounters”.

“Law and order and business atmosphere are being further strengthened in Sindh province with [the] cooperation of traders,” the provincial police chief was quoted as saying.

IG Memon appreciated the business community’s decision to install CCTV cameras at their business centres and added that the Sindh government, police and other law enforcement agencies are standing with traders to promote economic activities.

“By utilising resources provided by the Sindh government, the police are carrying out effective action against the criminal elements on a daily basis,” said the Sindh IG.

The police’s latest crime data shows that, compared to last year, there has been a “significant” reduction in street crimes during the ongoing year. As of 2024, 252 incidents of street crimes were being reported daily, but this year, only 167 incidents have been reported, a decrease of 52pc.

According to a crime statistics report seen by Dawn.com, only six people were killed as of September 2025, compared to 13 as of January 2024.

Additionally, crimes like mobile snatchings went down from 2,305 as of January 2024 to 1,438 as of September 2025, while motorcycle snatchings fell from 865 to 472. The theft of motorcycles and cars also decreased, from 163 and 4,472 to 160 and 2,915, respectively.

“Overall, street crime has fallen by 36pc [while the] average per day street crime is down by 34pc,” the crime report read.

During the same period, there were 53 cases of robberies with murder and 189 robberies with injury. When looking at cases solved, the numbers were 37 and 122, respectively.

However, car snatching increased, with 25 incidents reported as of September 2025 from 17 in January 2024.

Similarly, 34 cases of kidnappings have been reported this year so far, involving 37 abductees. Two of them have been recovered safely by the police, while “concerted efforts are underway to recover [the] two remaining persons. Both kidnapping cases were ‘honey traps’,” the police’s statement read.

According to police, 46 kidnappers were arrested in 34 cases, while two others were gunned down in encounters.

In May, a senior police officer on Monday said that a total of 33 persons were shot dead in incidents of street crime, citing data collected by the police.

Special Investigation Unit Chief Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammed Shoaib Memon said that of them, 23 cases were reported through the arrest of culprits involved in heinous crimes, while 10 cases were under investigation.