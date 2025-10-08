E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Italian premier says ICC complaint accuses her of Gaza genocide complicity

Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 11:12am

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says she has been accused of “complicity in genocide” in a complaint lodged with the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Rome’s support for Israel as it bombards Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.

Meloni made the statement during an interview with state television company RAI, in the first public comment on the situation, which has not been confirmed by the international court.

The complaint, dated October 1, was signed by some 50 people, including law professors, lawyers, and several public figures who accused Meloni and others of complicity by supplying arms to Israel, according to AFP.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni looks on during the 7th European Political Community (EPC) Summit at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark on October 2. — AFP
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni looks on during the 7th European Political Community (EPC) Summit at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark on October 2. — AFP

