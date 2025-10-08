Aseefa suggests pediatric cardiology partnership with China

ISLAMABAD: First Lady of Pakistan Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has lauded the compassion and dedication of Chinese doctors in saving the lives of Pakistani children suffering from congenital heart disease.

She made these remarks in her keynote address at the Mid-Autumn Celebration, titled “A Shared Beaming Moon, All United Hearts and Hands,” held at the Chinese Embassy here on Tuesday, says a press release.

“The lives of our children saved by Chinese doctors are living symbols of turning words into action. No country has extended such compassion to our people in this way, and it defines our relationship,” she added.

Aseefa said the Mid-Autumn Festival symbolised “harmony and unity” and value that beautifully reflected the deep friendship between Pakistan and China.

“Tonight, as the moonlight touches Islamabad and Beijing, it illuminates the path of shared prosperity, peace, and development,” she said.

At the event hosted by Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, the First Lady expressed gratitude to Prof Dr Pan Xiangbin and the Fuwai Hospital team for their humanitarian services.

She proposed the establishment of a bilateral pediatric cardiology partnership to enable joint surgical missions and structured medical training between the two nations; a telemedicine and knowledge-sharing network linking premier institutions, NICVD and AFIC, with China’s Fuwai Hospital for real-time consultation and joint research.

She also proposed launching of an annual fellowship programme to train a new generation of Pakistani specialists in pediatric cardiology and surgery in China and a Joint Pakistan-China Centre of Excellence for Pediatric Cardiac Care, a lasting symbol of friendship, providing world-class treatment for children within Pakistan.

Recalling the vision of her mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, she reiterated that “health is not a privilege but a basic right of every individual.”

She noted that Pakistan’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences, which provide free liver transplants, stood as symbols of equitable and dignified healthcare.

In his address, the Chinese ambassador highlighted the enduring friendship between the two nations. He paid tribute to Dr Pan Xiangbin, Vice-President of China’s Fuwai Hospital, for his extraordinary dedication in treating Pakistani children despite harsh weather and travel challenges.

The Chinese ambassador emphasised that, according to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Mid-Autumn Festival was a celebration of unity, happiness, and family reunion.

“Today, we gather as one big family under the full moon,” he said, noting that Pakistan-China cooperation in children’s cardiac care reflected their shared commitment to humanity.

The event also featured heartfelt speeches by parents and children who had received treatment for congenital heart disease in China, expressing gratitude to the Chinese doctors for their tireless efforts.

Delivering an online address, Dr Pan Xiangbin said collaboration between Chinese and Pakistani doctors would yield lasting results.

“This partnership is not only about treatment, it is also a form of spiritual healing,” he remarked.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025