Kech festival

Editorial Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 06:50am

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it is heartening to see that even in such difficult circumstances, efforts are being made to promote learning and intellectual pursuits in the province, offering a beacon of hope — especially to its young people. One example of these positive activities is the recently concluded Kech Cultural Festival, held in Turbat. According to reports, over 22,000 people attended the event on its final day, while the Kech district administration, which organised the festival, says book sales this year exceeded last year’s numbers. That people in Balochistan are still passionate about the written word indicates that they reject violence, and desire peace and progress for their province. Along with book sales, the event also featured lectures by politicians, journalists and educators. Former Balochistan chief minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch noted during a session that literacy in the province remains low, and “poverty and ignorance are widespread”.

In Pakistan’s metropolitan centres literary events have become the mainstay of the cultural calendar. So it is very encouraging to see such events taking place in cities and towns located off the beaten path. Organisers of cultural festivals in Pakistan’s larger cities have also held events in Quetta, while Gwadar has witnessed similar activities. Although literary festivals alone will not change the grim security situation in the province, these events must be promoted to offer a positive alternative to the youth to express themselves freely, and engage in intellectual pursuits. If given peace, fair opportunities and the fundamental rights guaranteed to them under the Constitution, the people of Balochistan, especially the youth, can work to build their province, and bring it at par with other parts of the country. It is the state’s responsibility to eliminate violence, and give the people of Balochistan an atmosphere that is conducive to development and growth.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

