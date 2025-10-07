AJK ‘back to normal’ after week-long strike

MUZAFFARABAD: Despite heavy downpour since early morning, normal life returned to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday, following the conclusion of a six-day shutter-down and wheel-jam strike by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC).
Markets were abuzz with shoppers, banks were swarmed by customers, and roads in major towns, particularly Muzaffarabad, remained choked with long queues of vehicles throughout the day.
Attendance in government offices — thin last week due to the unavailability of public transport and non-use of official vehicles — was reported to be near normal.
The biggest crowds, however, were witnessed at banks, which had technically remained open during the lockdown, but saw little or no activity. Government and private sector employees thronged the branches to withdraw their long-delayed salaries, while pensioners stood in queues for cash.
Many ATMs were either empty or out of order, having not been replenished for days due to the uncertain situation. Ironically, federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, a member of the federal negotiating team, was also seen returning empty-handed last Thursday evening after trying his luck at four different ATMs in the capital.
Even those using mobile banking apps faced disappointment as internet and data services had been drastically throttled during the week, disrupting electronic transactions.
“I had money in my account but no way to access it,” said Rakhshanda Maqbool, a schoolteacher, expressing frustration after finally withdrawing her salary on Monday.
With fresh cash in hand, crowds also poured into grocery stores and markets, where sales far exceeded the usual day’s turnover. Many households had run out of food supplies during the weeklong closure, while shortages of medicines and household goods had also deepened.
“Today’s footfall was extraordinary,” said Zafar Mir, owner of a local grocery chain. “People were desperate to restock after a week of uncertainty and shortages.”
Pharmacies, though technically exempt from the shutdown, had also remained largely closed. Faisal Javed, owner of a leading pharmacy in Muzaffarabad, said, “We had to call in all our staff today. Many customers prefer buying medicines only from us, and they had been waiting for days.”
Educational institutions, too, regained their usual hustle and bustle, with students returning to classrooms after an unplanned break.
Meanwhile, a meeting of 16 government secretaries was held under the chairmanship of AJK Chief Secretary Khushhal Khan to review implementation of the decisions reached in the agreement between the federal ministers and the JAAC.
“We have already moved a summary for cabinet approval of the agreement,” Mr Khan told Dawn. “A reference has also been sent to the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs for ratification by the federal cabinet.”
He confirmed that all detained JKJAAC activists had been released.
