First coronary artery bypass grafting procedure at Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology

SAHIWAL: Muhammad Zahid (58), a resident of Ghala Mandi, became the first patient to undergo coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) at the newly-established Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology (SIC).

Zahid had suffered two heart attacks—on April 23 and Sept 7, 2025—and medical examinations confirmed complete blockage of his three major arteries and the doctors recommended immediate bypass surgery. Instead of getting treatment in Lahore or Multan, Zahid opted for the newly operational cardiac theatres at the SIC.

The seven-hour procedure was successfully performed by Dr Rehan Shahid, associate professor, leading a team of Dr Amir Furqan (anesthesia), Dr Rida Sherazi, Dr Neha and paramedics. Usman Zahid, his son, told Dawn that his father was recovering well after the surgery.

The SIC, a 100-bed facility, is a cardiac institute established for Sahiwal Division and patients form the area would no longer need to travel to Lahore, Multan or Faisalabad for cardiac surgery as advanced procedures are now available locally.

The institute was envisioned and built with an investment of Rs1.5bn by the Punjab government during the fiscal year 2022–23 on the premises of the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital (STH) but still there was an 85pc shortage of the sanctioned posts.

Dr Muhammad Akhter, principal of the STH, told Dawn theSIC would fulfill the needs of the local population if we were provided full operational and HR staff.

Earlier, the Punjab government allocated an additional Rs400m for the Cath Lab where the first angiography was performed on Sept 22. Despite these milestones, the SIC still requires Rs830m to ensure smooth future operations.

The cardiac operating theatre is equipped with non-modular, state-of-the-art technologies, including DSLR systems and other essential equipment.

The Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department sanctioned 536 posts for the SIC, including 83 Class IV employees, 98 paramedics, 197 doctors and administrative staff and 158 charge nurses. However, only 85 personnel are currently working.

Dr Akhter confirmed that the institute had a staff shortage.

Dr Yadullah, the medical superintendent of STH, emphasized that the medical fraternity was united in its efforts to secure Rs830m required for SIC’s operational sustainability.

Sources revealed principal had made a formal request for additional funds, including Rs50m for janitorial and security services, Rs700m for medicines and supplies, Rs9m for IT equipment, and Rs1m for miscellaneous purchases.

Azmat Mahmood, the secretary health, said the department would provide operational funds needed for the SIC.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Second, Two-Day Higher Education Department Athletic Championship concluded with a colorful prize distribution ceremony at the Govt Graduate College, Sahiwal.

The championship was participated by more than 200 male /female athletes of BS programme who have arrived from eight divisional headquarters of Punjab along with their focal persons, coaches and director Sports.

Dr Syed Ansar Azhar, DPI Colleges, Dr Mumtaz Ahmed, principal, and Dr Waqas Akbar, director Sports, distributed medals and certificates among the winning athletes. Dr Mumtaz Ahmed said the athletes participated in 100 meter, 200 meter, 400 meter, 800 meter races, high jump, javelin throw and relay races.

Shadab Fatima, focal person Sahiwal division, said this was a team event and all nine division teams participated in championship.

The final results show Sahiwal division, DG Khan and Multan divisions got first, second and third position, respectively, in female category by securing 97, 73 and 72 points.

In the same manner, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Gujranwala secured first, second and third positions, respectively, in male athletic category by securing 116, 92 and 47 points.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025