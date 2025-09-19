CM opens first coablation treatment centre at Lahore’s Mayo for cancer cure

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday inaugurated coablation treatment, a non-surgical, non-chemo and non-radiotherapy cancer treatment method, at the Mayo Hospital, the first one at any public sector institute of the country.

The facility was brought to Pakistan from China where the chief minister had observed the advanced cancer treatment technology at the Xi Ji Tan & Hygea Medical Technologies.

During her visit in December 2024, she had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the company to bring advanced cancer treatment methods and machinery to Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawad declared that Punjab had emerged as a regional leader in cancer treatment across South Asia by inaugurating the new coablation treatment centre at the Mayo Hospital.

Advanced treatment method is quick and costs around Rs1.6m

She inspected the coablation machine installed in the surgical ward and met the centre’s doctors, paramedics. She commended their efforts and interacting with the cancer patients undergoing coablation treatment.

Senior Radiologist Dr Shehzad Kareem Bhatti briefed the CM about working mechanism of the coablation machine, which uses liquid nitrogen to freeze cancer cells at -198°C, followed by heating the affected tissue up to 83°C in a second phase to destroy targeted cancer cells.

“The procedure takes approximately 60 to 120 minutes and most patients are able to walk within a few hours post-operation. The cost of treatment per patient on the coablation machine was around Rs 1.6m,” he said.

Maryam Nawaz was informed by him that currently the coablation machine was being used for early-stage treatment of liver, lung and breast cancers. He said that so far, five patients had successfully undergone treatment at the centre.

The CM met the patients, including Rana Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Akram, Parveen and Iqbal Bano.

The medical team apprised the CM that Rana Asghar’s complex liver cancer was treated through coablation procedure while Akram had a tumour in his lungs which was successfully removed through the same procedure.

The chief minister issued directions for the procurement of five more coablation machines and further directed the authorities that a dedicated pool of trained doctors and staff be deputed for successfully carrying out this procedure.

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice Chancellor Prof Mahmood Ayaz said that Dr Bhatti, along with bioengineers and technicians, had already received specialised training in China to operate and manage this advanced technology.

The procurement of the machines was finalized in June 2025 by the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, he said, adding that the machine was installed and made functional on Aug 26 at the Radiology Department at the Surgical Tower Mayo Hospital.

A Chinese delegation had visited KEMU for coablation training & research partnership, the KEMU VC said and added that the chief secretary and the health secretary played a pivotal role in preparing detailed specifications, feasibility reports, and ensuring transparent procurement of this cutting-edge technology.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025