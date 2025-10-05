E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Israel’s Ben-Gvir ‘proud’ of how flotilla activists are being treated: magazine

Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 06:09pm

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has said that he is proud that activists with the Global Sumud Flotilla are being “treated like terrorists”, according to Lebanese news outlet The Cradle.

“I am proud that the flotilla activists are being treated as terrorists. This is my policy,“ the far-right minister was quoted as saying by the outlet in a post on X. “I am proud of the prison staff acting in accordance with the policy set by Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi and myself. I was on their ships; I saw neither aid nor humanity.”

Ben-Gvir added that he visited Ktzi’ot Prison and was “proud” of how the flotilla activists were treated as “supporters of terrorism”.

“Anyone who supports terrorism is a terrorist and deserves the same conditions applied to terrorists.”

