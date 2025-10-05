Trump says Israel has agreed to ‘initial withdrawal line’ in Gaza

Trump has said on his Truth Social platform that Israel has agreed to an “initial withdrawal line” inside Gaza, Reuters reports.

“When Hamas confirms, the ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the hostages and prisoner exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal,” he wrote, according to Al Jazeera.

Trump’s post included a map of Gaza with a yellow line running through it, still well within the Palestinian enclave. The illustration appears to suggest Israeli forces will continue to control well more than half of the strip.