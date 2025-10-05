E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Various factions of journalist bodies unite against police action

Kalbe Ali Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:09am

ISLAMABAD: All factions of the National Press Club (NPC) have come together to devise a strategy against the recent police operation in which uniformed personnel forcibly entered the club premises.

The incident occurred during a protest by journalists and demonstrators from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), some of whom were reportedly fleeing from police action when officers stormed into the club.

A joint action committee has been formed that includes all key media associations and various factions of the NPC.

In its first meeting headed by the acting NPC president Ehteshamul Haq, the action committee was given the mandate to prepare a charter of demands.

The chairmanship of the committee was unanimously handed over to NPC President Azhar Jatoi, while Nayar Ali was given the responsibility of its secretary.

The committee members include President PFUJ Afzal Butt, President RIUJ Tariq Virk, President PFUJ (Dastur) Haji Nawaz Raza, President RIUJ (Dastur) Rana Kausar Ali, President PFUJ (Workers) Sadia Kamal and Javed Malik, Secretary General PFUJ (Rana Azeem Group) Shakeel Ahmed, President RIUJ (Rana Azeem Group) Tariq Usmani, President Azad Group Shakeel Qarar and Mehboobur Rehman Tanoli, President Parliamentary Reporters Association M.B. Soomro and General Secretary Naveed Akbar.

The members of the committee will forward their suggestions for preparing a charter of demands against the police action on the press club, so that no such act takes place in future.

Meanwhile, the acting president NPC said that they were discussing the situation with other press clubs and with their coordination a strategy will be devised.

“The most important point is that we do not want any such action at any press club anywhere in the country,” he added.

The leader of Azad Panel Shakeel Qarar said: “We have suggested that a notification be issued to the federal and provincial governments that in future the police or any law enforcement agency will not be allowed to enter any press club even after prior permission.”

He added that an inquiry should be conducted by an officer of interior ministry and people from the ruling and opposition parties.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...
Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...