Various factions of journalist bodies unite against police action

ISLAMABAD: All factions of the National Press Club (NPC) have come together to devise a strategy against the recent police operation in which uniformed personnel forcibly entered the club premises.

The incident occurred during a protest by journalists and demonstrators from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), some of whom were reportedly fleeing from police action when officers stormed into the club.

A joint action committee has been formed that includes all key media associations and various factions of the NPC.

In its first meeting headed by the acting NPC president Ehteshamul Haq, the action committee was given the mandate to prepare a charter of demands.

The chairmanship of the committee was unanimously handed over to NPC President Azhar Jatoi, while Nayar Ali was given the responsibility of its secretary.

The committee members include President PFUJ Afzal Butt, President RIUJ Tariq Virk, President PFUJ (Dastur) Haji Nawaz Raza, President RIUJ (Dastur) Rana Kausar Ali, President PFUJ (Workers) Sadia Kamal and Javed Malik, Secretary General PFUJ (Rana Azeem Group) Shakeel Ahmed, President RIUJ (Rana Azeem Group) Tariq Usmani, President Azad Group Shakeel Qarar and Mehboobur Rehman Tanoli, President Parliamentary Reporters Association M.B. Soomro and General Secretary Naveed Akbar.

The members of the committee will forward their suggestions for preparing a charter of demands against the police action on the press club, so that no such act takes place in future.

Meanwhile, the acting president NPC said that they were discussing the situation with other press clubs and with their coordination a strategy will be devised.

“The most important point is that we do not want any such action at any press club anywhere in the country,” he added.

The leader of Azad Panel Shakeel Qarar said: “We have suggested that a notification be issued to the federal and provincial governments that in future the police or any law enforcement agency will not be allowed to enter any press club even after prior permission.”

He added that an inquiry should be conducted by an officer of interior ministry and people from the ruling and opposition parties.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025