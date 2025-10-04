Israeli army warns Palestinians against returning to Gaza City, terms it ‘combat zone’

The Israeli army has warned Palestinians against returning to Gaza City, terming it a “dangerous combat zone” even after US President Donald Trump told Israel to halt its bombing of Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.

“Urgent announcement and warning to all residents of the Gaza strip. The area located north of Wadi Gaza remains a dangerous combat zone. Staying in this area poses a significant risk, and therefore Rashid Street remains open for you to move south,” Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X.

“For your safety, avoid returning north or approaching areas of Defence Army forces’ operations anywhere in the Strip — even in its south.”