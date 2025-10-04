E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Gaza civil defence says heavy strikes despite Trump appeal

Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 11:38am

Gaza’s civil defence agency has said that Israel carried out dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling on Gaza City despite US President Donald Trump’s appeal to end bombardments after Hamas accepted a ceasefire deal, AFP reports.

“It was a very violent night, during which the (Israeli army) carried out dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling on Gaza City and other areas in the Strip, despite President Trump’s call to halt the bombing,” civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Bassal, whose agency is a rescue force which operates under Hamas authority, added that 20 homes were destroyed in the overnight bombardments.

