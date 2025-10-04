Journos rally as minister apologises for Islamabad press club mayhem

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Friday apologised for the attack on journalists in Islamabad, assuring steps to prevent its recurrence, as journalists nationwide observed a black day on Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists’ (PFUJ) call to protest the police raid on the National Press Club (NPC).

On Thursday, a raid was carried out by Islamabad police at the NPC, where several journalists were allegedly assaulted. Visuals aired on TV channels showed policemen armed with batons attacking journalists on the press club premises.

Moreover, visuals shared on social media also showed police dragging journalists out of what appeared to be the cafeteria. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad today, Mr Chaudhry said that he apologises for the incident on behalf of the government and that the information minister was on board regarding the matter. Condemning the incident, he reassured the media that steps will be taken so no one dares to “disrespect the press club” again, Dawn.com reported.

“I went to the press club immediately and asked for an unconditional apology,” he said. “Whatever shortcomings there have been, we have apologised and action will be taken.”

Meanwhile, journalists across the country observed a black day on the PFUJ call to protest the police raid and vandalism at the NPC in Islamabad.

A black flag was hoisted at the NPC, while a protest rally was taken out from the press club to Blue Area.

The protest also brought together rival factions of the NPC, with Shakeel Karrar, leader of the opposing group, standing shoulder to shoulder with Afzal Butt, leader of the Journalist Panel and President of PFUJ.

On the occasion, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also visited the NPC and expressed solidarity with journalists.

In a related development, the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) staged a walkout from the press gallery of the National Assembly in protest against the police action.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025