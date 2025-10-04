E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Cop abducted; man injured in Waziristan firing

Published October 4, 2025

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A police constable was abducted in Birmal tehsil while a young man was injured in a firing incident near Wana Bazaar of Lower South Waziristan district here on Friday.

Sources in police said armed men intercepted constable Zubair Wazir, who was serving at Azam Warsak police station, as he was returning home from duty in the Guldona Ghundai area. The assailants abducted him at gunpoint and shifted him to an undisclosed location.

According to local residents, the same area has witnessed several kidnappings in recent months, with some abducted persons later killed by armed groups, spreading fear and unrest among the population.

In another incident, unidentified assailants opened fire in Ashrafkhel area near Wana Bazaar, critically injuring a young man. He was immediately shifted to a local hospital where doctors said his condition was serious. Police carried out a search operation following the attack, but the culprits managed to escape.

It is worth noting that over the past month alone more than 10 people have been abducted from different parts of Lower South Waziristan. The surge in kidnappings and targeted attacks has sparked deep concern among residents, who say their daily lives have been severely affected by fear.

Local political leaders and community elders have urged the government and law enforcement agencies to take decisive action against criminal networks to curb the growing trend of abductions and targeted killings, stressing that citizens deserve protection and peace in the region.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

