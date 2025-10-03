E-Paper | October 03, 2025

Pakistan, UAE agree to strengthen partnership in rail modernisation, regional connectivity

Dawn.com Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 01:03pm
Minister of State for Railways and Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani in a meeting with UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei in Abu Dhabi on October 3, 2025. — Press Information Department
Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday agreed to strengthen partnership on rail modernisation and regional connectivity, Press Information Department (PID) said.

Pakistan and the UAE share close diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties. The UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners in the Middle East and a major source of remittances, with a large Pakistani expatriate population living and working there.

According to the PID, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani met the UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei in Abu Dhabi, discussing “opportunities to strengthen cooperation in upgrading Pakistan’s rail network to boost trade, enhancing connectivity and supporting sustainable economic growth.”

The ministers reaffirmed the “strong brotherly ties between both countries and expressed their shared commitment to advancing mutual prosperity and promoting environmentally responsible transport solutions in the region,” the statement added.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Global Rail Infrastructure Conference and Exhibition, which was held from September 30 to October 2, bringing together transport ministers, policymakers, and industry leaders from around the world to shape the future of rail and infrastructure.

A day prior, Minister Kayani participated in a high-level ministerial panel discussion on “Building Connected Nations: The Role of Transport and Infrastructure in Sustainable Development“, where he emphasised the central role of modern transport infrastructure in driving sustainable economic prosperity.

“It goes without saying that infrastructure and economic prosperity are intertwined,” he noted, highlighting how robust connectivity could unlock growth, create jobs, and strengthen regional integration.

He cited Pakistan’s infrastructure achievements, including the construction of a vast network of motorways that have enhanced provincial connectivity and boosted freight movement across the country, according to the PID.

The minister also outlined Pakistan’s vision for transforming its railway sector into an efficient, reliable, and environmentally sustainable backbone of national transport.

He particularly emphasised the upgradation of two major railway corridors—ML-1 and ML-3—which are critical to boosting regional trade and connectivity while aligning Pakistan’s rail network with international standards.

