Morocco set for fresh protests as PM urges ‘dialogue’

RABAT: Morocco was set for a sixth night of protests on Thursday as the country’s prime minister appealed for engagement with demonstrators, a day after three people were killed in clashes in the southern city of Agadir.

The protests across the usually stable North African kingdom have been fuelled by anger over social inequality as Morocco pushes forward major infrastructure projects to host the Africa Cup of Nations next month and the 2030 World Cup.

“We don’t want the World Cup, health is a priority” and “We have stadiums, but what about hospitals?” protesters have chanted during the demonstrations that erupted Saturday with spates of violence in some cities.

The protests, which have focused on government corruption, public health services and education, came late last month following reports of the deaths of eight pregnant women at a public hospital in Agadir.

In his first public address since the unrest started, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said his government was willing to “engage in dialogue” and “respond to the (protesters’) demands”. The premier also said three people had been killed during protests the night before, describing the events as “regrettable”.

An interior ministry spokesman said that all three demonstrators were killed after attempting to storm a local law enforcement station on Wednesday night.

‘Responsible expression’

Earlier authorities had said two protesters were killed when officers opened fire on a group of demonstrators that they accused of wielding “bladed weapons” and said had attempted to “storm” the station near Agadir. The protests were called by the group GenZ 212, whose organisers remain unknown. The group formed around the online messaging platform Discord where it has now over 150,000 members.

While some cities have seen violent outbreaks and acts of vandalism, GenZ 212 has urged demonstrators not to turn to violence, announcing further “peaceful protests will be organised today, as part of a civilised and responsible expression of our demands”.

Thursday’s protests were set to begin at 1600 GMT (9pm PKT), the group said, adding that gathering points would be announced later in the day. Since the demonstrations started, hundreds of mostly young people have been arrested. Morocco’s interior ministry has said that more than 400 people had been arrested during the rallies, with nearly 300 people — mainly from security forces — injured.

It also said 80 public and private establishments were vandalised, adding that demonstrators were behind “significant” material damage to 271 government vehicles and 175 privately owned cars. Some 134 people, six of whom are in detention, are set to be tried in Rabat soon, according to lawyers.

‘Young thugs’

On Wednesday, rallies in cities including Tangier and Tetouan in the country’s northeast and Casablanca to the west were taking place with official authorisation for the first time since the gatherings began on Saturday.

Demonstrators called for “the fall of corruption” as well as “freedom, dignity and social justice”, while some urged Akhannouch to step down.

Despite its calls for protests, GenZ 212 has also asserted its “love for the homeland and king”, referring to Morocco’s monarch Mohamed VI, saying, however, it stands against some polit­ical parties.

Clashes erupted in some cities, including in Sidi Bibi, near Agadir, where demonstrators set offices of the local commune headquarters on fire, according to media reports and videos on social media. In the city of Sale, north of the capital Rabat, a journalist saw hooded demonstrators set fire to two police cars and a bank branch.

“The young people I saw vandalising and breaking things in Sale have nothing to do with GenZ 212,” said Hicham Madani, a local resident.

“They are young thugs who came with the intention of vandalising.” Ahead of Thursday’s demonstrations, GenZ 212 said it “rejects all forms of violence, vandalism or rioting”. It reminded protesters “to respect the peaceful nature” of the movement.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025