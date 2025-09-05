Morocco to set up stadium courts for 2030 World Cup

RABAT: Morocco is planning to set up judicial committees in stadiums to swiftly handle potential offences by fans during the 2030 FIFA World Cup it will co-host with Spain and Portugal, Justice Minister Abdellatif Ouahbi said.

The move is among various judicial reforms taking place ahead of the tournament to prevent courts from being overwhelmed by minor cases, Ouahbi told Reuters.

“Committees presided over by prosecutors, working with judicial and security services inside stadiums, will ensure swift handling of incidents while respecting due process,” he said in written responses to questions.

Morocco expects the event to boost visitor arrivals to 26 million in 2030, up from 17.4 million in 2024.

To shape its legal strategy, Morocco is examining previous sporting events, including recent Olympic Games and past World Cups, the minister added.

Morocco will sign a judicial cooperation agreement with Spain and Portugal to speed up any potential extraditions or case transfers, and to provide mutual legal assistance, Ouahbi said.

It is currently revising family and penal codes and introducing alternative penalties — such as electronic bracelets — to reduce prison overcrowding, which is partly driven by high rates of pre-trial detention.

Concerning alcohol consumption in fan zones, Ouahbi said Morocco had always been able to balance its cultural traditions with openness and “international expectations”.

While alcohol is available in predominantly Muslim Morocco, public drinking is banned.

“Discussions are ongoing about possible regulatory frameworks to address practices common among international supporters, including alcohol consumption, strictly within designated zones and under clearly defined conditions,” he said.

Additional preparations would include multilingual judicial counters to assist foreign visitors, specialised training for judges in sports, tourism, and consumer disputes, and expanded use of mediation and alternative dispute resolution to ease court workloads, he said.

“The 2030 World Cup will not only be a sporting celebration but also a demonstration of Morocco’s political will to modernise its legal system and show that justice can serve both citizens and international partners,” Ouahbi said.

Morocco has announced major infrastructure upgrades ahead of the tournament, including new stadiums, expanded rail and airport networks, increased hotel capacity, and urban renovations.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025