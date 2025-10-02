Over 300 injured, 400 arrested after Morocco protests

RABAT: Nearly 300 people were injured and over 400 arrested in Morocco on Tuesday during protests for the fourth consecutive day demanding reforms in the public health and education sectors.

Unauthorised demonstrations were held at the call of the GenZ 212 group, a recently formed collective whose organisers remain unknown.

The protests turned violent in some cities including Oujda and Inzegane.

Interior ministry spok­esman Rachid El Khalfi said the clashes involved protesters using knives, Molotov cocktails and stones.

A total of 263 policemen were injured to varying degrees, along with 23 protesters, including one hospitalised in Oujda.

El Khalfi said 409 people were detained following the unrest, during which more than 140 police vehicles and 20 private cars were set ablaze.

“Protesters also sto­rmed government offices, bank branches and shops, looting and vandalising them,” especially in Inz­egane and Oujda, he added.

Television footage showed tense confrontations lasting several hours along a main avenue in Inzegane.

Videos circulating in Moroccan media showed hooded people throwing stones at police and setting fire to bins and areas around a shopping centre.

Prosecutors said an initial group of 37 people, including three in detention, would face trial.

GenZ 212, which expressed “regret” over Tuesday’s violence, des­cribes itself as a “discussion space” focused on issues affecting all citizens, such as health, education and fighting corruption.

Social inequality rem­ains a major issue in Morocco, with sharp regional disparities and a significant gap between the public and private sectors.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025