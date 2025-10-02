E-Paper | October 02, 2025

BHC suspends cabinet decision to grant judicial powers to executive officers

Saleem Shahid Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 08:33am

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court has suspended the implementation of a decision of the provincial cabinet regarding the granting of first class magistrate powers to all deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners, and assistant commissioners across the province on Wednesday.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice of the BHC Jus­­tice Rozi Khan Barrech and Jus­tice Sardar Ahmed Halimi issued this order during the hearing of a constitutional petition filed by Iftikhar Ahmed Langove against the Balochistan government.

The petitioner argued that the provincial cabinet on Sept 24 had approved a decision assigning judicial powers to executive officers, which is a clear violation of the Constitution and the law. The petitioner cited a previous ruling by the BHC (PLD 2012 Balochistan 57: Muhammad Kamran Khan Mulkhail vs. Balochistan government), which established that assigning judicial powers to executive officials is unlawful from the outset.

It was stated that under Section 14 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, the provincial cabinet holds no authority to confer first class magistrate powers.

Finding the objections to be legally substantial, the court issued notices to the provincial government and other respondents. The Advocate General of Balochistan was also directed to be notified.

Meanwhile, the court suspended the implementation of the Sept 24 decision of the cabinet until further hearings.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...
The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....