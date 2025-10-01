Flotilla steering committee member says vessels very close to suspected Israeli ships

Global Sumud Flotilla steering committee member Thiago Avila sent a voice message from his vessel a short while ago, stating that the flotilla is nearing suspected Israeli vessels, Al Jazeera reports.

“We are arriving at a decisive moment of our mission,” Avila said. “Right now, we are moving closer to what seems to be their [Israel’s] military blockade.

“There is a huge concentration of vessels, and it matches the stated plans from the Israeli foreign ministry and the media consensus about what would happen tonight, and their stated plan of intercepting illegally our mission to break the siege and to create a humanitarian corridor,” Avila added, stressing that the flotilla members should remain non-violent even if attacked.