SNGPL resumes giving new connections under RLNG tariff

LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has started the process to give new domestic gas connections to the applicants who have been waiting for the facility for long.

However, the rate for the new connections will be charged as per new tariff calculated price of the Regasified Liquified Natural Gas (RLNG) and the cost incurring on operation, distribution, administration etc as determined and notified by Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) already, Dawn has learnt.

According to sources, the applicants seeking new connections have been divided into four categories - urgent, normal, fresh applications and those desiring connections on the existing system/indigenous gas tariff. The first priority starts from the applicants who applied for connection and paid demand notices besides Rs25,000 urgent fee before imposition of a complete ban 3/4 years back or more than this. However, such applicants will have to pay a differential amount (previous and new demand notice) that is about Rs12,000 or so. As soon as they pay this, they will have a connection soon after the payment.

“The second priority will be those who have already applied and paid demand notices. For this they will also have to pay a differential amount. However, if they want the connection urgently, they will have to pay a Rs25,000 urgent fee also. After doing all this, such applicants will be provided connections on an urgent basis,” an official source said while talking to Dawn on Tuesday. The above-mentioned applicants will have to submit an affidavit of switching to RLNG-based connections.

Applicants divided into four categories; no shift of existing consumers to RLNG model; severed connections to be restored only on RLNG rate

According to him, fresh applicants under the new RLNG gas tariff fall under third priority. However, if they want connections early, they will have to wait for issuance of demand notice first and after payment of demand notice and urgent fee, they will be able to have a new connection. But they will be given connections after those who already fall under first and second priority.

“The last category is for those who have already applied for gas connections under existing system/indigenous gas tariff. Their turn will come till announcement by the government to give them system gas connection in future. No one knows when their turn will come,” the official said, adding that if they want to switch to the RLNG-based tariff connections, they will have to submit applications afresh. “And after submission of a new application, they would be provided with connection under a merit order. But if they want it urgently, they will have to first pay a demand notice and then an urgent fee,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that under the RLNG rate notified by Ogra for the current month, the new consumers would get gas supply at Rs4,000 per unit (including sales tax) that would keep fluctuating on a monthly basis compared to the current average sale domestic gas rate of about Rs2,000 per mmBtu

According to another official source, the backlog of the applicants in the SNGPL service areas, especially in Punjab has reached 3.5 million approximately.

To a question, he said, there is no doubt that the RLNG tariff is higher than the system gas rate. But still, it is affordable for being cheaper than the use and cost of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

“It can be made more economical, if the consumer regularly ensures service of the geyzer and other home appliances operating on gas,” he maintained.

To another question, he said there is no plan on the part of the government to shift the existing system gas-based tariff consumers to the new RLNG-based tariff.

“There is no plan in this regard so far, as the existing consumers should not worry,” the official said, adding that the company field offices would not receive new applications seeking gas connections on system gas tariff.

To another query, he said the consumers whose connections were severed in the past (for more than a year) would also be shifted to the RLNG at the time of reconnection. Such applicants will have to sign a revised gas supply contract etc.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025