Angoor Adda border reopens after two years

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: After a two-year-long closure, the Angoor Adda border crossing in Lower South Waziristan was reopened on Tuesday, restoring a key trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Officials described the move as a ‘landmark step’ towards reviving the region’s struggling economy.

A formal ceremony was held in Birmal tehsil to mark the occasion, attended by deputy commissioner Musarrat Zaman, MNA Zubair Wazir, senior civil and military officials, tribal elders, ulemas, and a large number of students and residents.

Speakers at the event said the reopening would breathe new life into local commerce, generate employment opportunities, and ease the financial hardships faced by communities during the border’s prolonged closure.

Officials describe move ‘landmark step’ towards reviving region’s struggling economy

According to the district administration, cross-border trade convoys will begin moving from Wednesday (today).

The announcement was greeted with optimism by the locals, who hope the resumption of trade will restore livelihoods and promote long-term stability. Traders said the two-year closure had inflicted losses worth billions of rupees, but they now see prospects of recovery and growth.

The local chamber hailed the reopening of Angoor Adda as a ‘vital breakthrough’ for the business sector. Its representatives said the move would strengthen commercial ties, stabilise the local economy, and open new avenues for exports and imports.

They stressed that restoring cross-border activity would not only attract investment but also expand job opportunities, especially for youth.

The chamber urged both governments to ensure uninterrupted operations, noting that consistent trade could transform South Waziristan into a regional commercial hub.

Speaking at the ceremony, MNA Zubair Wazir said the decision to reopen Angoor Adda border was part of the government’s broader vision for economic revival and public welfare. He acknowledged the difficulties endured by local traders and residents during the closure but assured that the step would ‘resolve longstanding challenges and restore confidence’. He added that the crossing would not only facilitate trade but also enhance people-to-people ties across the border.

Deputy commissioner Musarrat Zaman described the reopening as a source of hope for thousands of families. “This decision is not just about trade — it is about renewing opportunities for our people,” he said.

He pledged that the district administration would extend full support to traders and transporters to ensure a smooth flow of commerce.

The deputy commissioner further underlined the government’s strategy to position South Waziristan as a center of commerce.

Urging young people to engage in both education and entrepreneurship, he added: “The real success of this reopening lies in how effectively we transform this chance into lasting development.”

Local Wazir tribal elders and religious scholars welcomed the reopening, calling it a step that would ease public hardship and consolidate peace in the district.

Students attending the ceremony also celebrated, saying the move would help secure their families’ futures by creating new sources of income.

Traders, who bore the brunt of the closure, expressed relief. They recalled that billions of rupees were lost due to suspended commerce but said the restoration of cross-border activity promised a sustainable recovery.

Analysts believe the reopening of Angoor Adda will accelerate local trade and improve bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025