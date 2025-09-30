E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Faisalabad man returns after release from Indian jail

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 08:58am

LAHORE: A Pakistani man imprisoned in India on Monday was repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border.

The Pakistan Rangers confirmed that Raqib Bilal of Faisalabad, who was imprisoned in India since November 2023, was released and received at Attari-Wagah border.

“Raqib Bilal, a Pakistani national imprisoned in India, was repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border on Monday. Consistent with the vision of the government, [the high commission] will continue to make every effort for the repatriation of all Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails,” the high commission wrote in a post on X.

In July, the foreign ministries of Islamabad and New Delhi had exchanged lists, detailing the number of prisoners held in each other’s countries.

According to a statement from the FO, “The government of Pakistan handed over a list of 246 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian prisoners (53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen) to a representative of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad.

“Simultaneously, the government of India shared a list of 463 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners (382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen) to a diplomat from the High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi.”

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

