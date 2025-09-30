Water drainage in two Theme Park blocks expedited

LAHORE: The floodwater drainage operation in two low-lying blocks of the Theme Park -- an illegal housing scheme submerged completely in recent flood in the Ravi -- has been expedited with mobilisation of additional machinery by the Wasa and other departments concerned to the site.

“The drainage of floodwater has been expedited in the remaining two low-lying blocks of the scheme. Hope the scheme will be cleared of water soon, as the additional machinery has been brought to the site,” Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said while talking to residents at the scheme during a visit there.

He said most blocks of the Theme Park had already been cleared of water and drainage operation in two blocks is swiftly underway. Basic facilities are being ensured for residents in affected areas. Moreover, logistical support is also being provided by the administration to help citizens return to their homes, he added.

He said Wasa’s machinery is actively engaged in draining water from the low-lying blocks. The DC has instructed the officials to complete drainage at the earliest, using all available resources to address citizens’ difficulties.

PRICE CONTROL: The Lahore city administration claims to have ensured sale of fruit, vegetables and various commodities as per officially notified prices in the city.

According to a spokesman, the ongoing crackdown on the profiteers/shopkeepers has resulted into a drop of Rs10 per kg in cucumber, Rs15 in peach and Rs5 in grapes. Prices of 22 vegetables, including potatoes, tomatoes, garlic, and ginger, remained stable, while five fruits, including apples, bananas, pears, and dates, are being sold at government-fixed rates.

In the city, bread (roti) is available at Rs14 per piece, sugar at Rs175 per kg, and a 10-kg bag of flour at Rs905, a 20-kg bag at Rs1810.

He clarified that auction processes in fruit and vegetable markets are being strictly monitored, and a zero-tolerance policy is being enforced against profiteers or hoarders. Citizens are advised to contact the control room at 03070002345 or the district administration’s social media platforms for any complaints.

PHA: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched a city-wide beautification initiative ahead of the winter season by planting a variety of seasonal flowers.

The plantation of Marigold and Jafri saplings is currently underway on major roads, aiming to add vibrant colours and natural beauty to Lahore’s urban landscape.

According to PHA officials, Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road and other roads are being decorated with seasonal blooms. Within the next six weeks, these thoroughfares are expected to be transformed with a burst of floral colours. In addition to roadsides, flower beds in parks throughout the city are also being filled with seasonal plants to enhance the green spaces and offer citizens a refreshing and pleasant environment.

Speaking on the occasion, PHA Director General Mansoor Ahmad stated that yellow, orange and golden-coloured flowers would especially adorn the city’s main avenues. He also mentioned that large planters on Mall Road are being filled with floral saplings to further enhance its aesthetic appeal.

The DG said the green belts and parks of Lahore will be in full bloom over the next two months, creating a delightful atmosphere for residents.

