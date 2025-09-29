UK police arrest 64 people at Liverpool protest for Palestine Action

Police in the UK say they arrested 64 people, including an 83-year-old, at a protest in Liverpool yesterday in support of the banned campaign group Palestine Action, Al Jazeera reports.

Protesters had gathered for a peaceful sit-in outside the Labour Party’s annual conference in the city, holding signs that read: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

The UK designated the group as a proscribed terrorist organisation earlier this year, making declarations of support for the group illegal.

Merseyside Police said in a statement that the 64 people, ranging in age from 21 to 83, had been arrested on suspicion of displaying articles in support of a proscribed organisation, and had since been released on bail.