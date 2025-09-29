E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Man dies after wife’s scarf gets caught in bike chain

Published September 29, 2025

LAHORE: A man died of critical head injuries soon after he met with an accident when the scarf (dupatta) of his wife caught in his motorbike chain near Garhi Shahu here on Sunday.

There were reports that his wife also got multiple serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.

A police official said Amjad (55) was taking his wife to a local market. He said as the biker approached a main road of Garhi Shahu, suddenly the dupatta of his wife got stuck in its chain and it squeezed her neck.

The official said Amjad applied emergency brakes which led to serious head and neck injuries to the couple.

They were immediately rushed to a local hospital where the man breathed his last while condition of his wife was stated to be serious.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

