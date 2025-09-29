E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Biker dies, two injured in accident

Our Correspondent Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:06am

KASUR: A motorcyclist died while two suffered injuries near village Gahlan Phathak on the Multan Road in the limits of Pattoki Police Station.

According to Rescue 1122, a bike carrying Allah Ditta, 28, Azeem, 26, and Sharif, 60, was trying to cross the road when it slipped, leaving all the three bike riders injured.

As the injured were being shifted to the Tehsil Head quarter Hospital Pattoki, Allah Ditta succumbed to his injuries.

TAX BAR: The Kasur Tax Bar Association (KTBA) issued a press release to express its concern of the faulty IRIS portal, demanding its rectification and extension of the deadline.

The press release said the last date for filing returns was looming whereas the Federal Board of Revenue was giving a cold shoulder to the problems and complaints of the taxpayers.

It also said that the return form that should be available on portal on July 1 was uploaded in mid-July, showing non-seriousness of the Federal Board of Revenue.

The association lamented that the available return form was erroneous, carrying major mistakes, doing miscalculations, showing legal inconsistencies and, above all, it was hard to upload despite repeated attempts.

The Kasur Tax Bar Association office-bearers urged the Federal Board of Revenue to resolve the issue as the last date for filing returns was at hand.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

