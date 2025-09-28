E-Paper | September 29, 2025

US citizen released from Kabul’s custody: Afghan foreign ministry

Tahir Khan Published September 28, 2025
A photo of released American prisoner Ami Amiri and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. — Photo via Afghan foreign ministry
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday told a US delegation in Kabul that American citizen Amir Amiri had been released from prison, the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement.

United States President Donald Trump’s special envoy for hostage response, Adam Boehler, welcomed the decision to release the American citizen and called it a good moment for him, the statement read.

Muttaqi was quoted as saying, “The Afghan government does not view the issues of its citizens from a political angle and makes it clear that ways can be found to resolve the issues through diplomacy.”

He added that the step taken by his government to release the American citizen was a positive development and thanked the government of Qatar for its role in facilitating the release of the prisoner.

According to the statement, Boehler described the previous round of talks between Kabul and Washington as “constructive” and expressed hope that talks on the remaining issues would continue.

This was the second visit to Kabul by the American delegation.

The Afghan ministry said that during its last visit, the US delegation demanded the release of American prisoners; however, Taliban leaders had called for the release of Afghan national Mohammad Rahim, who is believed to be imprisoned in the Guantanamo Bay detention centre.

The US delegation had agreed in principle to free Rahim, who would be brought to Qatar and remain there. However, the Afghan Foreign Ministry statement did not mention whether Rahim would be released or not.

An elderly British couple detained in Afghanistan for almost eight months were released earlier this month, Taliban authorities said, after pressure built to free the pair due to fears over their health.

Taliban officials have refused to detail why Peter Reynolds, 80, and his wife Barbara, 76, were arrested in February as they were returning to their home.

“We’ve been treated very well. We’re looking forward to seeing our children,” said Barbara, in a red headscarf, standing next to her bearded husband, near a plane on the tarmac of Kabul airport.

