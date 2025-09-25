E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Gandapur links peace in region with stability in Afghanistan

Bureau Report Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 05:16am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here on Wednesday said that lasting peace in the region could be restored through negotiations and traditional jirgas.

“Peace in the region will only be possible once stability is achieved in Afghanistan,” he said during his meeting with British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott at Chief Minister’s House.

A statement issued from Chief Minister’s Secretariat said that matters of mutual interest and overall security situation in the region were discussed in the meeting.

Mr Gandapur said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hosted Afghan refugees for decades and continued to facilitate their dignified return to their homeland. He said that provincial government was extending all possible assistance to Afghan families returning to their homeland.

The chief minister also told the British high commissioner that special focus was laid on ongoing public welfare projects being implemented in the province with the support of the British government.

The statement said that both sides expressed their resolve to further strengthen cooperation and partnerships in social sector.

The British high commissioner indicated the launch of a new programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the successful completion of “Seed” and “SNG” initiatives.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

