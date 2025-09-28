Over 16 - Poor show of sportsman spirit by Indian captain

A poor show of sportsman spirit by the Indian captain as he appeals for an obstruction of the field by Salman.

The Pakistani skipper was just running for a double when he was hit by an Indian fielder’s throw. The disappointing conduct by Suryakumar on the field continues.

Pakistan are losing the plot, and their heads. Hussain falls as India get a fourth wicket in as many overs. The left-hander was looking to hit Patel out of the park but only succeeded in getting a top-edge that was gleefully collected by Samson.

Pakistan - 133-5