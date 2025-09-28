E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Israel- Premier Tech Cycling team excluded from Giro dell’Emilia

AFP Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 12:27pm
Tadej Pogacar competes in the men’s Elite Individual Time Trial cycling event during the UCI 2025 Road World Championships, in Kigali, on September 21. —AFP (File)
Tadej Pogacar competes in the men’s Elite Individual Time Trial cycling event during the UCI 2025 Road World Championships, in Kigali, on September 21. —AFP (File)

ROME: Israel-Prem­ier Tech have been excluded from the Giro dell’Emilia cycling race on Oct 4 in Italy for safety reasons, the organisers told AFP on Saturday.

Adriano Amici, president of GS Emilia, which organises the one-day race, said the team “will unfortunately not be present at our race. We had to make this decision for reasons of public security.

“There’s too much danger for both the Israeli Tech riders and others. The race’s final circuit is run five times so the possibility of the race being disrupted is very high.

“It’s a decision I regret having to make from a sporting perspective, but I had no other choice for public safety.”

The Giro dell’Emilia, whose 2024 edition was won by cycling superstar Tadej Pogacar, will cover 199 kilometres from Mirandola to Bolo­gna in northern Italy. This week, Bologna’s local government, controlled by the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) called for Israel-Premier Tech’s exclusion, citing “the Israeli government as guilty of serious crimes against the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.” Roberta Li Calzi, the city’s sports councillor, welcomed the decision to exclude the team.

“Given what is happening in Gaza, it would have been hypocritical to consider the presence of a team linked to this [Israeli] government as insignificant,” she said in a statement.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

