Govt brings digital platforms under regulatory framework

Bureau Report Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 04:20am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has said that several amendments have been made to the Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration Act to bring digital platforms and content creators within the formal regulatory framework.

“These amendments were meant to align media laws with the evolving dynamics of digital platforms, outdoor advertising and new modes of public communication,” the information and public relations department said in a statement.

It said that the legislation reflected the government’s vision to ensure transparency in the dissemination of public information, broaden the scope of recognised media platforms and create opportunities in emerging advertising sectors.

The department said that under the amendments, key definitions had been expanded to formally recognise entities such as digital advertising agencies, outdoor advertising firms, cable television operators and social media influencers.

Information dept says law amendments allow classified ads for online, outdoor spaces

“For the first time, terms like social media, digital advertising and social media influencers have been legally defined, bringing online platforms and content creators within the formal regulatory framework,” it said.

The department said another major feature of the new law was the clear categorisation of government advertisements.

It said that classified advertisements, such as tender notices, recruitment announcements and statutory notifications, had been distinguished from promotional and campaign advertisements, highlighting reforms, development initiatives and public service messages.

“These [advertisements] can now be disseminated not only through traditional print and electronic channels but also via outdoor campaigns and digital platforms, significantly expanding public outreach,” it said.

The department said its role had also been strengthened through changes to the law, reaffirming it as the central authority for the registration of advertising agencies, including digital and outdoor firms.

“This move is expected to streamline processes, enhance accountability and promote fair competition among registered agencies,” it said.

The information department also said flexibility had been introduced for publishers, as the legislation allowed the transfer of newspaper declarations after a period of 10 years, subject to fulfillment of prescribed requirements.

It said that the provision in question offered long standing publishers an exit option while ensuring continuity of publication standards. Also, obsolete provisions such as Section 22 of the 2013 Act have been removed to make the law more concise and practical.

The department said that the government expected the amendments to have wide-ranging positive impacts.

It said that by formally including digital and outdoor advertising, the legal framework had been modernised in line with global practices.

“Mandatory registration of agencies and influencers is likely to bring transparency in the utilisation of government advertising funds, while recognition of digital platforms is expected to create new avenues of employment and entrepreneurship, particularly for youth engaged in content creation,” it said.

The department said that with access to diverse communication platforms, including print, electronic, outdoor and digital, the government would now be able to deliver reforms, development achievements and public service messages to wider audiences more effectively.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

