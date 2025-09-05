Powerhouse Australia ‘up for challenge’ of defending ICC Women’s World Cup

Powerhouse Australia said it was “up for the challenge” on Friday of winning an unprecedented eighth ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, naming a star-studded squad to defend their title in India and Sri Lanka.

Led by Alyssa Healy, the 15-strong line-up features fellow seasoned campaigners Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner.

Sophie Molineux makes her return from knee surgery in January, while Darcie Brown (quad) and Georgia Wareham (groin) both brushed off recent niggles to take their places.

Molineux is among five Australians who will feature in a 50-over World Cup for the first time, alongside opener Phoebe Litchfield who was recently player-of-the-tournament at English cricket’s Hundred.

Leg-spinner Wareham, quick Kim Garth and batter Georgia Voll will also taste World Cup cricket for the first time.

The remaining quad members were all part of Australia’s 2022 triumph at the last tournament in New Zealand, where they thumped England by 71 runs in the final.

“A World Cup in India is one of cricket’s biggest assignments, but we believe this group is up for the challenge,” said national selector Shawn Flegler.

“The valuable experience the squad has gained from several sub-continent tours in recent years, as well as exposure through the Women’s Premier League will be beneficial in tackling the unique demands of Indian conditions.

“The extended nature of an ODI World Cup can be a challenge, and we believe this group has the depth and versatility to meet those demands,” he added.

Australia have long been a dominant force in women’s cricket. Since 2018, they have won three T20 World Cups, a 50-over World Cup and the Commonwealth Games title.

The 13th edition of the World Cup begins on September 30 in India and Sri Lanka with Australia opening their defence in Indore against New Zealand on October 1.

Before that, they play three warm-up one-dayers against India in New Chandigarh and New Delhi.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (capt), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham