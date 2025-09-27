Heavy, unfair toll

TOLL plazas in Sindh have become a source of generating revenue for the influential people and a nuisance for the public. The distance between Karachi and Hyderabad is approximately 165km, but commuters have to dis out toll tax twice.

People coming from Hyderabad have to first pay Rs500 for one-sided car trip at the M-9 Motorway Toll Plaza, and then Rs70 at the Jamshoro Toll plaza, which is just about 10km away from the former.

According to the National Highway Authority (NHA), toll is a fee, not a tax — meaning it must correspond to a specific service or benefit. However, the Jamshoro Toll Plaza does not provide any of it in any shape or form. Moreover, it violates the NHA toll policy 2010, which states that the distance between two toll plazas should be at least 35km.

Similarly, travelling from Hyderabad to Dadu, a distance of 180km, one has to pay toll first at Petaro and then at Sehwan. Those proceeding further are charged again at Dadu and then at Mehar. Most of these toll plazas lack justification as they offer no benefit to the commuters.

Considering the fast-paced construction of toll plazas in the province, it appears that by 2030, there will be a toll plaza after every 20km, each charging Rs200 or even more.

According to media reports, several toll plazas were found occupied by influential persons in 2019. The Hyderabad-Tando Jam Toll Plaza was removed on the orders of the Sindh High Court for lack of justification and benefit to the commu- ters. Other unnecessary toll plazas should also be removed the same way.

Talat Aziz

Hyderabad

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025