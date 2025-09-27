Fresh police officers replace old cohort in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division has dispatched a fresh batch of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officers to Balochistan, for-mally replacing a team deployed last year as part of a high-level security initiative triggered by a terrorist attack.

The move is a direct implementation of a rotational policy established by the federal government to maintain a sustained, enhanced administrative presence in the province.

The new group, consisting of seven officers from the 48th Common Training Program (CTP), is scheduled to assume their duties in the pro-vince from Oct 8 for a one-year term.

This administrative rotation stems from a decision made during a meeting of the National Apex Committee on Aug 29, 2024, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Deployment is part of federal rotational policy, initiated after Jaffer Express attack

The meeting followed the prime minister’s visit to Balochistan with Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir after an August 2024 attack on the Jaffer Express.

During that meeting, the prime minister issued a directive stating, “PAS and PSP officers of 47th CTP and above shall be posted in Balochistan in a phased manner.”

The Secretary of the Establishment Division was given a one-month deadline to execute the order.

In compliance, the government issued a notification on Sept 12, 2024, transferring 13 BS-17 officers of the 47th CTP to the Government of Balochistan.

Their mandate was for an “active period of 365 days,” excluding leave or training, to strengthen the provincial law enforcement and governance apparatus.

The necessity of the measure was underscored when the Jaffer Express was targeted again in March of this year, reaffirming security challenges in the region.

The initial one-year tenure for the first batch of officers concluded this month.

On Sept 25, 2025, the Establishment Division issued two notifications. The first officially relieved the 13 officers of the 47th CTP from their duties in Balochistan, instructing them to return to their original provincial allocations.

The second announced the posting of the seven new officers from the 48th CTP, ensuring a seamless transition.

In a parallel move, the federal government also extended the tenure of 35 PSP officers from the 49th CTP serving with the Federal Constabulary (FC) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for another year.

The FC is a key federal paramilitary force engaged in counter-insurgency operations in the province.

According to official notifications, the officers will serve for 365 days of active service.

The provincial government can request an extension for any officer, subject to the individual’s consent and approval from the Establishment Division.

It is also required to submit monthly reports on the utilisation of these officers’ services.

