Trump proposal to permanently end conflict abandons ‘Gaza Riviera’ plan: report

A new 21-point plan presented by US President Donald Trump to a group of Muslim leaders proposes a permanent end to Israel’s offensive in Gaza, deploying an international force to the strip and no forced displacement of Palestinians, Middle East Eye reports citing Financial Times.

The report releases new details on the meeting earlier this week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump’s plan calls for the release of all hostages in one go and builds on a previous ceasefire proposal put forward by US envoy Steve Witkoff.

The plan presented would require Israeli forces to retreat to the same positions they held during the two-month ceasefire between January and March this year, followed by a full withdrawal once the “stabilisation force” is deployed.

