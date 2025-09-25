E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Five killed in Ladakh protest for autonomy in held Kashmir

Reuters Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 09:39am
A vehicle is set on fire during a protest by locals demanding statehood for the federal territory and job quotas for local residents in Leh, in the Ladakh region, September 24. — Reuters
A vehicle is set on fire during a protest by locals demanding statehood for the federal territory and job quotas for local residents in Leh, in the Ladakh region, September 24. — Reuters

SRINAGAR: At least four people were killed and dozens injured in India-held Ladakh on Wednesday as protesters demanding statehood for the federal territory and job quotas for residents clashed with police, two sources said.

The Buddhist-Muslim enclave was deprived of its autonomy in 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government carved it out of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir state, placing the region under New Delhi’s direct control.

Protesters, led by activist Sonam Wangchuk, also want Ladakh to be given special status that would allow the creation of elected local bodies to protect its tribal areas.

“During this (Wednesday’s) violence, 2-3 of our youth have died for our cause… I want to reassure the people of Ladakh that we will not let the sacrifices of these youth go to waste… We will keep trying to get our demands fulfilled,” said Thupstan Tswang, chairman of Leh apex body.

The office of Modi’s BJP in Leh city was among the buildings set on fire, said news agency ANI.

Indian TV channels showed an abandoned police vehicle with flames emanating from its front. Local media reports said protesters were tear-gassed while young men hurled stones at police.

A police source claimed that more than 50 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured. “It was the frustration of the youth…that brought them to the streets…I appeal to the youth…don’t walk on this path of violence,” said Wangchuk, who called off his fortnight-long hunger strike after the violence.

“This is not a solution to Ladakh’s problem… If our you­th have sorrow and pain that we are on hunger strike, th­en we are breaking our hunger strike from today.”

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...
Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...