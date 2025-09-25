Five killed in Ladakh protest for autonomy

SRINAGAR: At least four people were killed and dozens injured in India-held Ladakh on Wednesday as protesters demanding statehood for the federal territory and job quotas for local residents clashed with police, two sources said.

The Buddhist-Muslim enclave was deprived of its autonomy in 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government carved it out of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir state, placing the region under New Delhi’s direct control.

Protesters, led by activist Sonam Wangchuk, also want Ladakh to be given special status that would allow the creation of elected local bodies to protect its tribal areas.

“During this (Wednesday’s) violence, 2-3 of our youth have died for our cause... I want to reassure the people of Ladakh that we will not let the sacrifices of these youth go to waste... We will keep trying to get our demands fulfilled,” said Thupstan Tswang, chairman of Leh apex body.

The office of Modi’s BJP in the Leh city was among the buildings set on fire, said news agency ANI.

Indian TV channels showed an abandoned police vehicle with flames emanating from its front. Local media reports said protesters were tear-gassed while young men hurled stones at police.

A police source claimed that more than 50 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured. “It was the frustration of the youth...that brought them to the streets...I appeal to the youth...don’t walk on this path of violence,” said Wangchuk, who called off his fortnight-long hunger strike after the violence.

“This is not a solution to Ladakh’s problem... If our you­th have sorrow and pain that we are on hunger strike, th­en we are breaking our hunger strike from today.”

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025