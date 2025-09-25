NA panel slams rampant unannounced loadshedding

ISLAMABAD: The Nati­onal Assembly’s Comm­ittee on Cabinet Secretariat has denounced the rampant unannounced loadshedding by electricity distribution companies (Dis­c­os) and termed it the violation of policies and dir­e­c­­tions set by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra).

The committee chairman, Malik Ibrar Ahmad, decided to call officials of the power division at the next meeting to discuss the matter.

The committee was informed that companies were carrying out loadshedding as per Aggregate Technical and Commercial Loss Policy on the instructions of the power division.

Mr Ahmad noted that this practice was a clear violation of Nepra’s Performance Standards Distribution Rules, 2025.

The committee termed the policy a clear intrusion into Nepra’s mandate. It was later briefed on Ogra performance as the regulator of petroleum and gas sector downstream sectors.

The panel denounced Ogra’s monitoring mechanism on sale and decanting of LPG in residential areas.

It expressed concern over the manufacturing of substandard LPG cylinders and demanded strict legal action against it.

The panel also decided not to recommend a private members bill regarding am­e­ndment to Services Tribunals Amendment Bill, 2025. The bill sought reduction of time period from 90 to 35 days allowing aggrieved civil servants to file appeal in Federal Services Tribunal.

The committee was informed that reduction in the time period will not only over-burden the tribunal but also deprive departments of due diligence while deciding appeals of aggrieved civil servants.

The panel directed Benevolent and Group Insurance Funds Manag­ement to pursue the Actuarial Study of both the Funds and get it completed within 90 days.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025