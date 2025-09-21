Gwadar power crisis cripples daily life, port operations

GWADAR: Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Noor ul Haq Baloch has said that the ongoing power crisis in the port city has disrupted daily life and affected water supply as well as the fishing industry.

He stressed that a permanent solution required immediate joint efforts by the federal government and Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco).

He expressed these views during a meeting with Qesco Chief Executive Officer Yousaf Shah to review the district’s persistent electricity problems, including those affecting the Gwadar Port, Gwadar Free Zone and the 1.2MGD desalination plant.

The GPA chairman voiced concern over repeated power fluctuations, outages and loadshedding since Gwadar was connected to the national grid. He said that unannounced loadshedding, low voltage and frequent transformer breakdowns were creating serious difficulties for residents.

Both sides underlined the urgent need to upgrade the electricity system and replace outdated lines and transformers to ensure uninterrupted supply to Gwadar city and surrounding areas.

