E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Gwadar power crisis cripples daily life, port operations

Behram Baloch Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 10:55am

GWADAR: Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Noor ul Haq Baloch has said that the ongoing power crisis in the port city has disrupted daily life and affected water supply as well as the fishing industry.

He stressed that a permanent solution required immediate joint efforts by the federal government and Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco).

He expressed these views during a meeting with Qesco Chief Executive Officer Yousaf Shah to review the district’s persistent electricity problems, including those affecting the Gwadar Port, Gwadar Free Zone and the 1.2MGD desalination plant.

The GPA chairman voiced concern over repeated power fluctuations, outages and loadshedding since Gwadar was connected to the national grid. He said that unannounced loadshedding, low voltage and frequent transformer breakdowns were creating serious difficulties for residents.

Both sides underlined the urgent need to upgrade the electricity system and replace outdated lines and transformers to ensure uninterrupted supply to Gwadar city and surrounding areas.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...
Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...